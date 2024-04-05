TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

TEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TEL stock opened at $144.48 on Monday. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.6% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

