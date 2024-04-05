TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) PT Raised to $126.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cfra lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.18.

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $117.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.55. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $119.87.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.22%.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,153,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,534,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,153,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $398,794.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,314.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,289,905 shares of company stock worth $232,556,362 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $1,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,379,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,934,000 after purchasing an additional 371,322 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 64,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

