TD Cowen Boosts ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target to $37.00

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EXLS. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. ExlService has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $35.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $414.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.56 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 22.83%. Analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,391.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the third quarter worth $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ExlService by 439.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

