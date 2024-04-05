Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.04.

Shares of Target stock opened at $172.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Target has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Target by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

