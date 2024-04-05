Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Shares of Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 1105407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on TLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$0.50 price target on shares of Talon Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Talon Metals in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Talon Metals Price Performance

Talon Metals Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of C$121.20 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Featured Articles

