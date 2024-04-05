TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Down 3%

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) were down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.31. Approximately 589,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 7,074,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.37.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TAL

TAL Education Group Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -101.18 and a beta of 0.15.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $373.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.96 million. Analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,533,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,439,000 after acquiring an additional 60,574 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 17,771,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,897,000 after buying an additional 2,177,640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,168,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,809,000 after acquiring an additional 365,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,136,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,629,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,692,000 after purchasing an additional 358,484 shares during the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group

(Get Free Report)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.