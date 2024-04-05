Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,649,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,833. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.58 and a 200 day moving average of $151.44. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.35 and a twelve month high of $171.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

