Taglich Brothers Weighs in on Intellinetics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX)

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Free Report) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intellinetics in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Intellinetics’ current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Intellinetics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

INLX stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intellinetics has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $10.99.

Intellinetics ( NYSEAMERICAN:INLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Intellinetics had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intellinetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Intellinetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

