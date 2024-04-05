Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.94) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.06) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.93) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $127.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,749,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after purchasing an additional 625,114 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,673,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after buying an additional 92,396 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $11,465,000. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 531,914 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

