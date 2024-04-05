Susquehanna Cuts JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $28.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.07.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.13. 1,444,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,432,019. JD.com has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JD.com will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in JD.com by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

