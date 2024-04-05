Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Down to $12.12

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.12, but opened at $11.82. Sunrun shares last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 1,992,125 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.

Get Sunrun alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Sunrun

Sunrun Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.20). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 71.00%. The firm had revenue of $516.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 10,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $126,193.44. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 298,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,450.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,424 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $65,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 10,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $126,193.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 298,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,450.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,523 shares of company stock worth $776,578 in the last three months. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 207.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after acquiring an additional 699,992 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 64.8% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 206,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 81,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,405,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,728,000 after purchasing an additional 126,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 112.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,823 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.