Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives Positive Rating from Susquehanna

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Susquehanna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 112.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.

Shares of RUN stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,589,422. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.46.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.20). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 71.00%. The firm had revenue of $516.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,836 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $28,388.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,399,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,012,098.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,836 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $28,388.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,399,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,012,098.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 8,187 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $99,144.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,057.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,523 shares of company stock valued at $776,578 over the last three months. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,581,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $384,394,000 after buying an additional 176,861 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,127,000 after buying an additional 3,748,696 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,593,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,051,000 after buying an additional 324,272 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,136,000 after buying an additional 10,444,812 shares during the period. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its stake in Sunrun by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

