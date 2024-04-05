Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CEO Jude Bricker Sells 2,145 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $30,780.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,620.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SNCY opened at $14.12 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $752.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $245.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $943,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,601,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,387,000 after acquiring an additional 392,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 41,384 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

