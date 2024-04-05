Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Up 4.2%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.69. 181,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,289,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Summit Therapeutics Trading Up 5.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of -1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Summit Therapeutics

In other Summit Therapeutics news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 354,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 83.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 431.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 1,846.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

