Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) was up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.69 and last traded at $41.49. Approximately 298,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 591,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.30.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.46.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 1,274.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

