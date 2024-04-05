Stride (NYSE:LRN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LRN. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.75.

LRN stock opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.81. Stride has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $69.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.26.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Stride had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $504.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stride will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 348.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

