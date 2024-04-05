Strathcona Resources (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 83,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 38,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40.
About Strathcona Resources
Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. The company has 100% interests in the Cactus Lake property located to the south of Macklin, Saskatchewan; the Winter property located to the northwest of Unity, Saskatchewan; and the Court property located to the southeast of Kerrobert, Saskatchewan.
