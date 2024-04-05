StockNews.com Lowers Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PTEN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.21. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.68%.

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $2,204,254.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,473,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,011,093.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at $483,016,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,194,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,807,000 after buying an additional 18,495,822 shares in the last quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,486,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21,195.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,655,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,311,000 after buying an additional 11,600,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 397.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,882,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,420,000 after buying an additional 4,699,682 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

