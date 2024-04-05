StockNews.com Lowers OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded OneSpan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

OneSpan Price Performance

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $429.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 0.80. OneSpan has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $18.61.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $62.93 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneSpan will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneSpan

In other OneSpan news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 5,000 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $49,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,935.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpan

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 80.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in OneSpan by 4.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in OneSpan by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in OneSpan by 3.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in OneSpan by 5.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Featured Stories

