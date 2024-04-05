StockNews.com Lowers American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

AEO has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.82.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.59. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,808.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $47,047.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $445,808.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,045 shares of company stock worth $3,464,957. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

