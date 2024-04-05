StockNews.com Downgrades BOX (NYSE:BOX) to Buy

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BOX. UBS Group lifted their target price on BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.84. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $262.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.92 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,751.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $193,285.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,121.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,751.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,419 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BOX by 12.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BOX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in BOX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

