StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE SDPI opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $32.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.04. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 62.62% and a net margin of 35.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Superior Drilling Products

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter worth about $72,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

