Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Toro Put Options (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,176 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 put options.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Institutional Trading of Toro

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth about $20,688,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Toro by 512.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 33,602 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toro by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 70,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,491,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,070,000 after buying an additional 103,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTC. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTC

Toro Trading Up 0.2 %

TTC opened at $87.23 on Friday. Toro has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.47.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

About Toro

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.