Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of O-I Glass Call Options (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,354 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,039% compared to the average volume of 75 call options.

Several brokerages have commented on OI. UBS Group began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,032,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,597,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,789,000 after acquiring an additional 291,640 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,615,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,358,000 after acquiring an additional 728,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,643,000 after acquiring an additional 54,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,005,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,283,000 after acquiring an additional 764,896 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OI opened at $16.08 on Friday. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

