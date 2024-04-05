Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 4,539 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 572% compared to the typical volume of 675 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Debbie Simpson sold 81,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $33,556.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,447 shares in the company, valued at $146,553.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 148,359 shares of company stock worth $63,438 over the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li-Cycle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 77,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Trading Up 1.0 %

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Shares of LICY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,399,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,184,046. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18. Li-Cycle has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

(Get Free Report)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.