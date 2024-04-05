Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Forte Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 30,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the average daily volume of 1,713 call options.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forte Biosciences
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRX. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. BML Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 26,627 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 40.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 186,159 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 105.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 227,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Forte Biosciences Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ FBRX opened at $0.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.48. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.29.
About Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
