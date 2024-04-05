Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for April 5th (ALLY, ARR, ATUS, CNM, CR, ENPH, FC, FLXS, HCP, IART)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, April 5th:
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $64.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $63.00.
Crane (NYSE:CR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $121.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $126.00.
Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.25.
Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00.
Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.50.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
WW International (NASDAQ:WW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
