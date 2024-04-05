Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

DarioHealth Stock Down 3.5 %

DarioHealth stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.66. DarioHealth has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DarioHealth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in DarioHealth by 1,268.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in DarioHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in DarioHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DarioHealth by 90.5% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in DarioHealth by 141.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its user-centric multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

