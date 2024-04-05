Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Price Target to $71.00

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $104.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IRON. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Disc Medicine from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

IRON opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.63. Disc Medicine has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $77.60. The stock has a market cap of $712.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.18.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.22). Equities analysts expect that Disc Medicine will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 786,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,314,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Disc Medicine news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $3,213,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,402,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,857,882.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 786,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,314,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,347,500. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Disc Medicine in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Disc Medicine by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Disc Medicine in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Disc Medicine by 666.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

