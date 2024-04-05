Stifel Nicolaus Boosts ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$29.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. National Bankshares cut their target price on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.50.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ARC Resources

ARC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARC Resources stock traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$25.57. The company had a trading volume of 427,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,722. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$15.41 and a 1-year high of C$25.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.66. The stock has a market cap of C$15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.34. ARC Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of C$1.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 2.0024116 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total transaction of C$193,273.87. In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total value of C$1,917,875.36. Also, Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total transaction of C$193,273.87. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.