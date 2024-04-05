Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.78

Shares of Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.78 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 17.60 ($0.22), with a volume of 1404932 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.26).

Steppe Cement Trading Down 14.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £38.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 683.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 23.33.

Steppe Cement Company Profile

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

