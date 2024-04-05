Stella-Jones Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Stella-Jones in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stella-Jones’ current full-year earnings is $5.73 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.08. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of C$688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.50 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Stella-Jones from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$93.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

TSE:SJ opened at C$80.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$77.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.46, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$50.60 and a 1-year high of C$85.77.

Insider Activity at Stella-Jones

In other news, Director Kevin Patrick Comerford bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$53.39 per share, with a total value of C$69,407.00. In related news, Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$72.45 per share, with a total value of C$36,225.00. Also, Director Kevin Patrick Comerford bought 1,300 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$53.39 per share, with a total value of C$69,407.00. Insiders purchased a total of 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $251,922 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.93%.

About Stella-Jones

(Get Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.