Steem (STEEM) Trading Down 20.3% Over Last 7 Days

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $135.64 million and $6.92 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,891.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $666.87 or 0.00997231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.09 or 0.00145194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00048161 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.76 or 0.00192546 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00047029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.10 or 0.00139224 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 459,161,103 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

