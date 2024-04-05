SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Global Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,626. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.93. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.