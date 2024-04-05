SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases 252 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. King Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 13,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Trading Up 4.5 %

GE traded up $6.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.04. 6,635,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,535,718. General Electric has a one year low of $93.47 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on GE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on General Electric

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.