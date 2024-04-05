SteelPeak Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 268.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,237 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000.

QQQJ stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,188. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average is $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $698.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0683 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

