SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,165 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $1,228,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 26,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.61, for a total transaction of $8,497,444.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,792 shares in the company, valued at $113,244,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,667 shares of company stock worth $94,227,350. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.9 %

CRWD stock traded up $6.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $315.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,539. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.99. The stock has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 876.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.