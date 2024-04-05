SteelPeak Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.74. The stock had a trading volume of 59,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,747. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.97 and a beta of 0.44. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.24 and a 1-year high of $184.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $176,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,165.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AeroVironment news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $350,079.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $176,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,165.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

