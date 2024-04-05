SteelPeak Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,192 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned about 0.35% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000.

PWZ traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $24.59. 7,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,745. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $25.32.

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

