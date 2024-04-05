SteelPeak Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC cut its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in PACCAR by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at $493,675,224.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at $493,675,224.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $1.93 on Friday, hitting $122.46. 273,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,201. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.39.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

