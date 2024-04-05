SteelPeak Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,046 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 15,550.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Unity Software by 665.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 1,151.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 373.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of U traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.41. 2,404,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,685,953. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 2.42. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $53,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 444,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,817,919.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,162,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,652,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $53,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 444,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,817,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 379,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,516. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on U

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.