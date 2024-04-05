SteelPeak Wealth LLC Buys 15,220 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 595.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.66. 891,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,552. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.40 and its 200 day moving average is $100.81. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $110.74. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

