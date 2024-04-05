SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,604 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 92.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Equinix by 237.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Equinix by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $868.72.

Equinix Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $785.61. The company had a trading volume of 126,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,638. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $672.88 and a one year high of $914.93. The company has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 75.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $850.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $799.24.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.28%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

