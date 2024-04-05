SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Loews by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 26,120 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 405.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 62,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 50,061 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Loews by 16.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Loews in the third quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Loews by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Up 0.6 %

Loews stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,370. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $78.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.00.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $9,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 945,886 shares in the company, valued at $69,087,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 945,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,087,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $308,278.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,870 shares in the company, valued at $7,685,021.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,563 shares of company stock worth $10,052,551 over the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

