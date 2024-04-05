Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Down to $38.00

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.00, but opened at $37.14. Steel Partners shares last traded at $37.13, with a volume of 1,632 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a report on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Steel Partners Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10,069.95. The stock has a market cap of $769.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $466.91 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLP. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

