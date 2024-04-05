Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) Insider Gregory Rynenberg Acquires 11,214 Shares of Stock

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Rynenberg purchased 11,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.78 ($3.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$64,861.78 ($42,118.04).

Steadfast Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.01.

Steadfast Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Steadfast Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, March 3rd. Steadfast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Steadfast Group Company Profile

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also offers insurance underwriting services and related services. The company provides various business insurance products, such as aviation, business pack and interruption, contract works, corporate travel, cyber, events, farm, marine, management and product liability, professional indemnity, public liability, trade credit, and workers' compensation insurance.

