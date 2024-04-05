Status Trading Down 15.7% This Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Status has a market cap of $168.79 million and $5.78 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Status has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0435 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00007934 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00014054 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00021558 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001542 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,785.33 or 0.99870380 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00011657 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00125883 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,431,489 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,877,431,489.3123436 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04384769 USD and is up 1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $5,552,388.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

