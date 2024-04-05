Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.04

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 2482591 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,679,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,550 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,373,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,280,000 after buying an additional 2,385,642 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 4,488,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,437,000 after acquiring an additional 229,345 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,463,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,198,000 after acquiring an additional 734,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,179,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,115,000 after acquiring an additional 70,734 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.