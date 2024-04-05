Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,105,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 1,956,683 shares.The stock last traded at $18.04 and had previously closed at $17.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHYS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 22,222 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 445,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 47,850 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 583,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

