SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,609,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,984,000 after buying an additional 105,704 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,548,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,695,000 after purchasing an additional 718,735 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,522,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,011,000 after purchasing an additional 703,322 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,339,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,970,000 after purchasing an additional 145,395 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,199,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.24. 6,702,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,105,874. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

